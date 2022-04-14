Your Life
Smoke seen billowing from a home as firefighters battle massive fire in Scottsdale

Firefighters battled a massive house fire in Scottsdale Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters battled a massive house fire in Scottsdale Thursday afternoon.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:27 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters are battling a massive house fire in Scottsdale. It started around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday. According to Scottsdale police, Indian Bend Road is closed between Pima and Hayden roads while crews work to contain the blaze.

Aerials from Arizona's Family News Chopper showed flames erupting from the roof of the...
Aerials from Arizona's Family News Chopper showed flames erupting from the roof of the Scottsdale home.(Arizona's Family)

Aerials from Arizona’s Family News Chopper showed large flames erupting from several spots across the roof, including a large hole near the center of the roof. A large plume of smoke can be seen for miles are firefighters attempt to douse the flames from multiple angles around the home. No word yet on any injuries and what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

