Phoenix police officer hospitalized after being hit by gunfire in north Phoenix, police union says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for a suspect they say was involved in a shooting involving officers in the area of Cave Creek and Beardsley roads, which is south of the Loop 101 Pima Freeway in Phoenix. The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association says one officer was hit by gunfire and has been rushed to HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center. Authorities are expected to provide more details at the hospital.

Phoenix police say they’re looking for the 2012 light blue Toyota Prius with Arizona license plate: 6NA8CG. It was last seen near 27th Street and Beardsley. PPD responded to the area around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Video from Arizona’s Family News Chopper showed an extensive police presence at a convenience store in the area. Additional police officers were spotted at the Jack in the Box. It’s not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information. This is the 19th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County this year. It’s the 31st officer-involved shooting statewide.

Police currently looking for a

2012 light blue Toyota Prius

AZ Plate/6NA8CG last seen in the area of 27th St/Beardsley.



If you see this vehicle CALL 911, DO NOT APPROACH.



Possible suspect vehicle in an officer-involved shooting. pic.twitter.com/rUfRubLKSS — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) April 14, 2022

