Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Netflix launches new way for viewers to ‘like’ their favorite shows

Netflix is adding a double thumbs-up button for viewers to 'like' some of their favorite content.
Netflix is adding a double thumbs-up button for viewers to 'like' some of their favorite content.(freestocks.org from Pexels via canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:58 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Netflix wants to keep its customers happy with the selections they are making.

The streaming service recently introduced a new recommendation tool - a double thumbs-up button.

Netflix already has thumbs up and thumbs down buttons for viewers to give feedback on what they like and dislike, but the company said it wanted to add another option.

The double thumbs-up tool is a way for viewers to let Netflix know which shows and movies they really like and enjoy.

Representatives with Netflix said it could recommend similar content thanks to the new tool, which ultimately helps customers stick around longer and feel satisfied with their subscription.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The result is a giant backup of big rigs, costing businesses millions of dollars and...
Semi-trucks heading to Arizona from Texas-Mexico border facing backups from increased inspections
Goodyear firefighter with chronic cancer has claim denied despite new law
Aguirre was just 35 years old when he was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia.
Goodyear firefighter gets cancer claim denied again despite law change last year
Veterinarians say Chowder is staying at the animal hospital to be checked out.
14-week-old puppy recovering after Tempe man threw him, broke his leg