Luggage rack breaks Mesa detective’s windshield while driving to work event

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Mesa police detective described the terrifying ordeal as a piece of a luggage rack came crashing through his windshield. It happened Saturday morning on US 60 by 32nd Street. Detective Nick Cureton said he was headed to a work event at the time in the HOV lane.

“It came through pretty fast,” Cureton said. “I didn’t have a whole lot of time to react to it,” he continued.

He later learned someone had reported that debris on the road, and DPS was on their way to it. Cureton just happened to run into it first. “My first thought was I need to try and slow this car down the best way I possibly can. So I just tried to stay calm,” he said.

Cureton said his training kicked in. He’s been with the Mesa Police Department for ten years. “It just went piece by piece by piece, to picking up the radio, asking for help, taking a look, and seeing where I was bleeding from; it’s hard to think it was real,” he told Arizona’s Family.

Cureton said he took a photo of himself to determine the extent of his injuries. Fortunately, they were just cuts and bruises.

Alberto Gutier, the Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, said he’s not surprised. DPS referred to the problem as unsecured loads and said about 140 accidents each year can be attributed to it. In 2022 it’s caused 25 collisions, and troopers cited drivers for it. Each year DPS said more than 300 of them are handed out. In 2022, they’ve issued 60 citations so far.

“We see mattresses and couches, and bicycles and everything in the book,” Gutier said.

“I definitely say that I’m lucky,” Cureton said. Arizona’s Family asked if he’d bought a lottery ticket; he said he had.

