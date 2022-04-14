Your Life
Lawsuits allege 3 Arizona GOP politicians tied to Jan. 6 insurrection

Free Speech for People, a nonprofit organization, filed three separate lawsuits this week attempting to remove Biggs and two other Republicans from the ballot.
By Dennis Welch
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:33 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An attorney for Rep. Andy Biggs dismissed a lawsuit trying to boot his client off the ballot as a baseless publicity stunt.

“Congressman Biggs took an oath to uphold the Constitution; he’s made good on that oath,” Kory Langhofer said on Wednesday.

Free Speech for People, a nonprofit organization, filed three separate lawsuits this week attempting to remove Biggs and two other high-profile Republicans from the ballot. The complaints argue the GOP politicians should be kicked off the ballot this year because of their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Arizona Reps. Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs tied to Capitol rally organizer

A post-Civil War-era provision bars candidates from serving in Congress if they took part in an insurrection or rebellion against the country. The suits argue that efforts by Biggs, Paul Gosar and Mark Finchem, who is running for Arizona Secretary of State, leading up to the insurrection disqualify them from holding office.

The three Republicans are strong supporters of former President Donald Trump and have pushed baseless theories that the 2020 election was stolen. But there’s no evidence that they broke into the Capitol and tried to stop the certification of the election.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

