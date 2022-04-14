Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Advocates worry Maricopa County affordable housing plan won’t impact crisis now

Maricopa County approved at $17 million plan to help with affordable housing but advocates worry it won't help people now.
By Jason Barry
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Help is on the way to address the affordable housing crisis in Arizona, but many can’t wait for new apartments to be built.

Antonio Clay is a single dad, doing the best he can, but it’s not easy. Clay has a full-time job as an auto technician, but he doesn’t have an affordable place to live with his kids.

“If you do find something that’s affordable, it’s not vacant very long,” said Clay. " Very hard to find anything that’s affordable. Very difficult right now.”

The Phoenix man is like many struggling Arizonans on the verge of living on the streets because of skyrocketing rent prices and a limited supply of affordable apartments.

In an effort to get Clay and other families out of emergency shelters, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors just approved $17 million to be spent on three new affordable housing projects. The new complexes will be located in Central Phoenix and Glendale and will create more than 600 places to live. The only problem is they won’t be ready for another year or two.

Maricopa County board approves $17 million in affordable housing projects

Elizabeth Howard is director of supportive services with UMOM New Day Center, a nonprofit that provides emergency housing and other services to people in need. Howard is happy to hear that new affordable units will be built in the future, but what about the crisis now?

“Something needs to happen now because we have people living in a really dangerous way right now; it’s worse than it’s ever been,” said Howard. “It’s really concerning that we’ve got little kids sleeping in cars with families and in parks when we just don’t have enough emergency shelters. We don’t have enough affordable housing, and people are really in bad positions right now.”

Maricopa County plans to convert a hotel off Van Buren Street near downtown Phoenix into a new housing complex that should be up and running a little sooner. But struggling dads like Clay say they need to keep building more.

“We’re going to keep on being persistent looking,” said Clay. “The scariest thing is ending up on the street.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Some worry $17 million affordable housing plan won't help Arizonans fast enough
Big Surf Waterpark in Tempe has sold for $49 million.
Historic Big Surf Waterpark in Tempe sells for $49 million
Old (Left) and new versions of the Baskin-Robbins logo
This 77-year old ice cream chain is getting a facelift
Pop culture brand Funko bringing mega distribution center to Buckeye