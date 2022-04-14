183 dead animals found inside Golden Valley man’s freezer, deputies say

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says a man faces nearly 100 counts of animal cruelty after deputies found dozens of dead animals stuffed inside his freezer at a Golden Valley home.

According to investigators, a woman told deputies that she lent her snakes to Patrick Turland, 43, for him to breed them. Months later, she couldn’t reach him to get her snakes back. On Sunday, April 3, she called 911 after getting a tip that some animals stuffed inside a freezer at a garage might be hers.

Investigators later learned the property owner had called the woman and told her that Turland and his wife, Brooklyn Beck, had moved out of state. While cleaning the house, the owner said they found a freezer full of dead animals in the garage. Mohave County deputies say there were dogs, turtles, lizards, birds, snakes, mice, rats, and even rabbits -- in total, 183 frozen animals. At that point, deputies tried to call Turland, but he didn’t answer.

Deputies say they were tipped off that Turland was at the house on Wednesday, and that’s where he was arrested. Investigators say Turland admitted to putting some animals in the freezer while alive. He has been booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman on 94 counts of felony animal cruelty. Deputies say they’re still questioning his wife to see if she was involved. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.