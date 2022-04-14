14-week-old puppy recovering after Tempe man threw him, broke his leg

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 14-week-old golden retriever mix puppy is recovering after a Tempe man threw him and broke his back leg nearly two weeks ago. The puppy, named “Chowder,” is now at the Arizona Humane Society South Mountain campus, where veterinarians are giving him the best care possible until he’s ready for his forever home.

On March 31, Tempe police responded to a call near Scottsdale and McKellips roads where 28-year-old Sean Ray told officers his puppy was thrown and hurt, according to investigators. Police say they later found out Ray was upset Chowder had an accident inside his house and said he “pushed” the dog. Chowder was taken to an animal hospital, and X-rays showed his right back leg was broken.

Vets say Chowder is staying at the animal hospital to be checked out. They say because of the time that passed after the initial leg break, Chowder’s leg can’t be surgically fixed, but some healing may happen on its own because he’s only a puppy. If not, his leg will most likely have to be amputated. Vets say Chowder may be ready for his forever family in a couple of weeks.

Ray was arrested on a felony charge of animal abuse. The Humane Society is reminding people if they see suspected animal abuse, call their local police department or AHS’ Field Dispatch Team at (602) 997-7585.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.