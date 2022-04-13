Tribal officer recovering after being shot responding to call in Yavapai County

CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two months after a Yavapai-Apache police officer was shot, he’s now recovering at home. Sgt. Preston Brogdon was released from a Chandler rehabilitation facility Tuesday morning, and his law enforcement family was there to show their support.

“Huge amounts of relief as we get to leave and start the next part of his healing, so we’re just both excitement and relief at the same time,” Bailey Brogdon, Preston’s wife, said.

The former Marine turned police officer was responding to a call of shots fired back in February when the suspect attacked him and another officer. Authorities said that suspect then started shooting at the officers as he ran away. Bailey said her husband was shot in the stomach; it shattered his pelvis and hip, puncturing his small intestine.

“He’s strong, he’s remained impressive and strong through this entire process, and he just continues to amaze us,” Bailey said. “Will he be going on any foot pursuits anytime soon? Probably not. But physically, he’s doing really well,” she continued.

Arizona’s Family interviewed Bailey shortly after that shooting. She explained how close he’d come to not making it, and it made her grateful for his strength and her community. “Thank you for showing respect and love to people you don’t know. Thank you for making a sacrifice in your life to show love,” Bailey said in a message to the community.

“I’m very thankful of the community support that’s been shown, not only to the family but to our department,” Chief Nate Huibregtse with the Yavapai-Apache Police Department said.

Bailey said their four kids anxiously counted down the days until their dad came home. She explained his recovery would take another 6-12 months, and his goal is to return to the department.

The family has set up this GoFundMe page to help cover expenses.

