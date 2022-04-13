Steadfast Farm in Mesa grows food for families

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Erich Schultz and his family began farming a little more than a decade ago. In the beginning, they were just looking for a way to expand on their love of gardening and passion for good food. Boy, did things grow!

The Schultz family says farming at its best is very rewarding and enriches your life in the simplest of ways. But there are also seasons of heartbreaking loss and endless ways things can go awry. That’s why Erich chose the name Steadfast Farm. Farming requires a quality of steadfast commitment and an ability to carry on no matter the challenges.

When you visit Steadfast Farm at Eastmark, you will see they are committed to using the healthiest, organic growing practices while also maintaining a streamlined, effective business structure. Erich’s unique style and passion for efficiency are clear in the clean, functional design of the farm fields, in the specific types of tools they use, and the accessibility of the Farm Store.

The Farm Store is self-serve and operates on the honor system

The Farm Store is self-serve and relies on the honor system. Jaime’s Local Love is sponsored by Subaru.

Steadfast Farm grows dozens of different vegetables on 1 acre of land. Once harvested, that food finds its way to the farmers’ markets, Arizona restaurants, and the self-serve Farm Store on the property. You can shop alone and use a kiosk to check out your purchases. The Steadfast Farm Store is a mainstay in the Eastmark community, providing fresh options for family dinners.

Steadfast Coffee, which is celebrating its first anniversary this month, offers coffee and (breakfast) tacos made fresh daily by Erich’s wife. It’s a collaboration with their good friends, Jason and Vanessa Hopkins.

Steadfast Coffee is celebrating its first anniversary. (Arizona's Family)

Steadfast Farm is hosting an “Outstanding in the Field dinner” on Nov. 3. Tickets are on sale now!

Steadfast Farm is part of the Eastmark community. (Arizona's Family)

Steadfast Farm grows dozens of different vegetables on 1 acre of land. (Arizona's Family)

Steadfast Farm specializes in salad greens harvested by hand and produces hundreds of pounds of its spring mix every week. (Arizona's Family)

Steadfast Farm grows dozens of different vegetables on 1 acre of land. (Arizona's Family)

Steadfast Farm at Eastmark is committed to using the healthiest, organic growing practices while also maintaining a streamlined, effective business structure. (Arizona's Family)

Steadfast Farm grows dozens of different vegetables on 1 acre of land. (Arizona's Family)

You'll also find flowers in the Farm Store. (Arizona's Family)

Steadfast Farm at Eastmark and Steadfast Coffee | 5111 S. Inspirian Parkway, Mesa | 480-793-1734 and 480-815-2045

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.