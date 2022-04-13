Your Life
Phoenix mother arrested after boy ingests fentanyl and needed 3 Narcan doses

Anna Chavez, 23, was booked into jail on a felony charge of child abuse.
Anna Chavez, 23, was booked into jail on a felony charge of child abuse.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:48 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — First responders and medical staff had to use three doses of Narcan on a toddler because he ingested fentanyl and now his mother is facing a felony charge, according to court documents. On Tuesday, emergency crews were called out to a home in southwest Phoenix because a 1-year-old boy wasn’t breathing. His mother, 23-year-old Anna Chavez, gave him CPR until they arrived. Paramedics gave him two doses of Narcan and rushed him to Banner Thunderbird Medical Center. Staff gave the boy a third dose of Narcan. Tests revealed he had fentanyl in his system, police said.

Police searched the home and found eight M30 pills and about $10,000 in cash, court paperwork said. Officers said they interviewed Chavez, who told them she cleans the home and there’s no way there could’ve been fentanyl there. She said she gave the boy a bottle in the morning and afternoon and was breathing normally. Chavez was booked into jail on a child abuse charge and her bond was set at $2,500.

