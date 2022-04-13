Your Life
Phoenix kids help raise money to provide water to South Sudan

It's Something Good.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some junior high school kids in Phoenix are making an impact in another part of the world from right here in the Valley. The 7th graders at Altadeña Middle School in Ahwatukee laced up their shoes this past Friday. Each one carried two gallons of water while walking around campus, raising funds with every lap. This year, the event raised $3,500

The Altadeña Water Walk benefits the nonprofit Water for South Sudan. They build wells and provide hygiene education for villages in that country.

