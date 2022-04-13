Pedestrian dead, another injured after crash near light rail tracks in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say one pedestrian is dead, and another was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Mesa on Tuesday night. The crash happened near Main Street and Dobson Road.

Police say the two people were hit by a car near the light rail tracks, but it is unknown if they were crossing the tracks before the crash. One person died at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver stayed on the scene, according to police. The pedestrian who died at the scene has not been identified.

The westbound lanes of Main Street will be closed while the investigation continues. It is unknown when it will reopen. Mesa police say westbound light rail traffic will be affected by the crash, and east and west train traffic will be changing to the south rail line.

