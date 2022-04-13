Parents remember GCU student killed in crash with best friend on I-40

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The parents of a GCU student killed in a crash with her best friend are remembering their daughter. The pair, police said, was killed on the New Mexico-Arizona border on April 2 when their car hit a guard rail and then was hit by a truck after it came to a stop. Chelsea Valladares and Kelli Ingle were set to graduate from the university in just nine days.

“They were just both fun, loving, and pure, just happy-go-lucky girls,” said Erica Valladares, Chelsea’s mother. “Two peas in a pod.” Chelsea said the week of the accident, the pair found a home together, and Chelsea interviewed for a job she wanted. Everything, she said, was coming together perfectly with graduation at the end of this month until the two took a trip to visit Ingle’s home in New Mexico.

“We know the car hit the median, it died in the road, and then a truck hit the car,” said Valladares. Both girls died from the crash on I-40. Valladares said she isn’t focused on the crash or what led to it. “We will never know; only Chelsea and Kelli know, and we can’t focus on that because it’ll drive us crazy,” said Valladares.

It’s sadly the second daughter the Valladares family has lost; their child Lexi passed away 12 years ago from a rare genetic disorder. Now, Valladares wears a necklace with pictures of her two girls, and she believes the three of them are in a better place. “I picture Chelsea telling Lexi: you’re going to love Kelli,” said Valladares.

Valladares has set up a GoFundMe account to raise scholarships for a Valley Christian conference. For more information, click here.

