Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Parents remember GCU student killed in crash with best friend on I-40

Chelsea Valladares and Kelli Ingle were set to graduate from the university in just nine days.
Chelsea Valladares and Kelli Ingle were set to graduate from the university in just nine days.(Valladares Family)
By David Caltabiano
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:06 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The parents of a GCU student killed in a crash with her best friend are remembering their daughter. The pair, police said, was killed on the New Mexico-Arizona border on April 2 when their car hit a guard rail and then was hit by a truck after it came to a stop. Chelsea Valladares and Kelli Ingle were set to graduate from the university in just nine days.

“They were just both fun, loving, and pure, just happy-go-lucky girls,” said Erica Valladares, Chelsea’s mother. “Two peas in a pod.” Chelsea said the week of the accident, the pair found a home together, and Chelsea interviewed for a job she wanted. Everything, she said, was coming together perfectly with graduation at the end of this month until the two took a trip to visit Ingle’s home in New Mexico.

2 GCU students dead after I-40 crash near Arizona-New Mexico border

“We know the car hit the median, it died in the road, and then a truck hit the car,” said Valladares. Both girls died from the crash on I-40. Valladares said she isn’t focused on the crash or what led to it. “We will never know; only Chelsea and Kelli know, and we can’t focus on that because it’ll drive us crazy,” said Valladares.

It’s sadly the second daughter the Valladares family has lost; their child Lexi passed away 12 years ago from a rare genetic disorder. Now, Valladares wears a necklace with pictures of her two girls, and she believes the three of them are in a better place. “I picture Chelsea telling Lexi: you’re going to love Kelli,” said Valladares.

Valladares has set up a GoFundMe account to raise scholarships for a Valley Christian conference. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The overall efficiency of a home is important for a few reasons. First of all, there’s some...
Is your home energy efficient? Here’s how to save money on your electricity bill
How to get a free smart thermostat and credits on your electricity bill
How to check your home's energy efficiency
One of the victims died at the scene.
Man dead, woman injured after being hit by car near light rail tracks in Mesa