Mid-week warm up for Arizona

It’s a chilly start to the morning with Valley temperatures in the 40s and high country...
It's a chilly start to the morning with Valley temperatures in the 40s and high country temperatures in the teens and 20s.
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a very cool morning with lows in the teens in the High Country, we’ve had a sunny and cool Wednesday. Highs will be in the 70′s across the Valley with much less wind. Tonight, clear and not as cool with lows in the upper 40′s to low 50′s. Thursday looks warmer with highs back into the 80′s.

High-pressure building in will bring back the 90′s for Easter Weekend. We may see some on and off high clouds over the Valley, especially on Friday. Much warmer daytime highs for the holiday weekend with temps in the low to mid 90′s. As far as Easter, depending on the actual date, our average high is between 81-87 degrees. Our hottest Easter was 100 degrees on April 15, 1990, and our coolest daytime high was 57 degrees on March 28, 1937. The last Easter it rained was back in 1999, and the heaviest rain recorded for the holiday was 1.19″ on March 26, 1989.

