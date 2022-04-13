Man outside crosswalk hit, killed in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a car in central Phoenix on Tuesday night. Officers say a man in his 60s was not using a crosswalk when he was hit by a car near 16th Street and Camelback Road.

Camelback Road is closed from 16th to 20th streets. It is unclear when the road will reopen. Police say the driver stayed on the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

