Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Man outside crosswalk hit, killed in Phoenix, police say

The victim died at the scene.
The victim died at the scene.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a car in central Phoenix on Tuesday night. Officers say a man in his 60s was not using a crosswalk when he was hit by a car near 16th Street and Camelback Road.

Camelback Road is closed from 16th to 20th streets. It is unclear when the road will reopen. Police say the driver stayed on the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sgt. Brogdon was released from rehab on Tuesday afternoon, two months after he was shot in the...
Tribal officer recovering after being shot responding to call in Yavapai County
What we learned this spring
Speak of the Devils Podcast: What we learned from spring practices
Proposed legislation changing how teachers get their credentials in Arizona
Proposed legislation changing how teachers get their credentials in Arizona
Yavapai-Apache police sergeant released from rehab two months after shooting
Yavapai-Apache police sergeant released from rehab two months after shooting
File photo of police tape.
Pedestrian dead, another injured after crash near light rail tracks in Mesa