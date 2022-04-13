Your Life
Less wind for your Friday around the Phoenix area

Less wind for today in Phoenix. We will see highs around 76 degrees later this afternoon. Highs climb to the 80s by Thursday. We should get to the 90s by Friday
By April Warnecke
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:38 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a chilly start to the morning with Valley temperatures in the 40s and high country temperatures in the teens and 20s. A dry and cooler airmass has settled over Arizona in the wake of yesterday’s cold front. As the winds eased up finally overnight, temperatures really cooled off under clear skies.

Today, look for sunshine statewide, occasional breeziness, and a Valley high of 76 degrees. That’s almost ten degrees below normal for this time of year.

Tomorrow, temperatures warm back to near-normal with afternoon highs in the mid-80s. A warm-up is on the way for the holiday weekend, with low 90s expected Friday and mid-90s Saturday and Sunday. The Upper 90s are likely to start next week. No more rain or snow is in the forecast for the next week, but typical springtime afternoon breeziness can be expected, especially in the high country each afternoon.

