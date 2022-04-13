How you can see the Grand Canyon and other National Parks in Arizona for free this year

GRAND CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The National Park Service has announced which days it will offer free entry in 2022. It’s an opportunity to have people enjoy the plethora of national parks around the country, including three right here in Arizona.

“Whether on an entrance fee-free day or throughout the year, we encourage everyone to discover their national parks and the benefits that come from spending time outdoors,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. “National parks are for everyone and we are committed to increasing access and providing opportunities for all to experience the sense of wonder, awe and refreshment that comes with a visit to these treasured landscapes and sites.”

In Arizona, you have your choice between Grand Canyon National Park, Petrified Forecast National Park, and Saguaro National Park.

Fee-Free Days

Monday, January 17 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Saturday, April 16 – First Day of National Park Week

Thursday, August 4 – Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

Saturday, September 24 – National Public Lands Day

Friday, November 11 – Veterans Day

Officials say 237 million people visited national parks in 2020, contributing over $14 billion to local communities. The National Park Service says they contributed about $28.6 billion to the U.S. Economy.

Free annual passes are available for U.S. Military members, their dependents, veterans, Gold Star Families, 4th Grade students, and some Park Service volunteers. For the rest, discounts and the $80 America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass are available.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.