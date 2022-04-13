Man allegedly drove 115 mph before killing mom, leaving girl in critical condition in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A mother has died and her 4-year-old daughter is in extremely critical condition after a man allegedly driving 115 miles per hour crashed into them near 32nd avenue and Southern avenue Tuesday night.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. between a Camaro and a Hyundai, according to Phoenix police. During their investigation, officers learned that the driver of the Camaro, 18-year-old Eulalio Juarez Rodriguez, was driving west on Southern at about 115 miles per hour just two-and-a-half seconds before the crash occurred. Police say the car slowed to about 88 miles per hour about half a second just before the crash. The posted speed limit in the area is 45 miles per hour.

The Camaro hit a Hyundai driving east on Southern that was trying to make a left turn on 32nd Avenue. The impact caused the Hyundai to turn around and go into a wooden power pole. The driver of the Hyundai, identified only as a woman, died at the scene. Her four-year-old daughter was in the back of the car in a child seat. She was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Rodriquez was booked on recommended charges of manslaughter due to his speed at the time of the crash. Police don’t believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.