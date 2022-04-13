Your Life
Federal bill decriminalizing marijuana facing opposition from Sen. Mark Kelly

The bill allows the VA to prescribe marijuana to veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.
By Dennis Welch
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:25 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly on Tuesday wasn’t ready to fully support a bill that federally decriminalizes marijuana. The bill, which recently passed the U.S. House, now sits in the Senate, where it faces staunch Republican resistance.

Among the provisions, the bill allows the VA to prescribe marijuana to veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and anyone convicted of a non-violent pot offense to have the crime expunged.

Kelly said he thinks the bill will make it easier for marijuana companies in states that have legalized the drug to do business but stopped short of endorsing it. “I think in general, folks that are legally conducting business in states like Arizona should have access to the banking system, but I’ll have to look at the details,” Kelly said

Democratic Senate leaders have said they would like to bring the bill up for a vote by the end of the month, but it needs 60 votes in the 100 member chamber. The party needs its member on board and at least 10 Republicans to join them for passage.

