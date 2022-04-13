Your Life
Delta Air Lines drops surcharge for unvaccinated employees

FILE - Delta Air Lines passenger jets rest on the tarmac, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Boston...
FILE - Delta Air Lines passenger jets rest on the tarmac, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Boston Logan International Airport, in Boston.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:22 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines is dropping an extra charge for employees who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19.

Delta said Wednesday that it has dropped the $200-a-month surcharge, which applied to unvaccinated employees covered by the company’s health plan.

CEO Ed Bastian says Delta is dropping the charge because, he says, COVID-19 is now “a seasonal virus.”

U.S. airlines tried different approaches to encourage employees to get vaccinated — United Airlines made it a mandate.

Delta was the only one to impose an insurance surcharge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

