ASU Gammage releases its 2022-2023 Broadway season line-up

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - ASU Gammage has announced its shows for the 2022–2023 Desert Financial Broadway Across America-Arizona season. All season ticket holders are now invited to renew their subscriptions, and sales for the new season will start very soon.

“We cannot thank our patrons and supporters enough for believing in ASU Gammage this past year as we brought Broadway tours back into our theater. The 2022–2023 season is something to celebrate. It is packed with amazing productions and premieres, and we know our audiences will not only love these shows on stage but will love the experience that goes along with seeing live theater at ASU Gammage,” said Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, ASU vice president for Cultural Affairs and executive director of ASU Gammage.

Coming Oct. 4-9, “Six,” a pop masterpiece featuring the six wives of King Henry the VIII, will bring the energy of 500 years of history into the 21st century. Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived!

Adrianna Hicks (Catherine of Aragon, center) with (l-r), Brittney Mack (Anna of Cleves), Andrea Macasaet (Anne Boleyn), Anna Uzele (Catherine Parr), & Samantha Pauly (Katherine Howard). (Joan Marcus ©)

On Dec. 6-11, “To Kill a Mockingbird,” the most successful American play in Broadway history, will take the stage under the direction of Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher.

(l to r) Arianna Gayle Stucki (“Mayella Ewell”), Richard Thomas (“Atticus Finch”), Stephen Elrod (“Bailiff”), Richard Poe (“Judge Taylor”), Greg Wood (“Mr. Roscoe”) and Joey Collins (“Bob Ewell”). (Julieta Cervantes)

On Jan. 31–Feb. 5, 2023, the epic rock musical “Jesus Christ Superstar” will be celebrating its 50th anniversary on the stage, painting the events of the final weeks in Jesus’ life through the eyes of Judas Iscariot.

The cast of Jesus Christ Superstar. (Matthew Murphy, Evan Zimmerman- MurphyMade)

Between Feb. 22 and March 5, Disney’s “Frozen” will bring snow much fun to Arizona. Besides the original songs you’ve heard and loved, the show’s expansive score includes 12 new songs by film songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Caroline Bowman as Elsa in Frozen North American Tour. (Deen van Meer)

On May 16-21, double winner of the 2020 Tony Awards “A Soldier’s Play,” starring Norm Lewis will weave you the tale of a sergeant’s murder on a Lousiana Army base in the 1940s. The show is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book of the same title.

The 2019 Broadway Revival Company of A SOLDIER'S PLAY. (Joan Marcus (c))

From June 20-25, get ready to be welcomed to the ‘60s with “Hairspray.” This all-new tour will feature director Jack O’Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell!

(from L) Niki Metcalf as “Tracy Turnblad,” Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West) as “Edna Turnblad” and company in Hairspray. (Jeremy Daniel)

On Aug. 22-27, “Beetlejuice” is ready to talk about the whole, ya know... being dead thing starring everyone’s favorite ghost-with-the-most.

Beetlejuice the Musical Pictured: Alex Brightman (Matthew Murphy (2019))

Finally, this season’s option will be the best-loved musical of all time, “Annie,” coming March 24-26, 2023 as directed by Jenn Thompson.

Sunny as Sandy and Issie Swickle as Annie. (Joan Marcus)

