3 hospitalized after SUV crashes into Flagstaff Chipotle

A driver is believed to have suffered a medical emergency and crashed their car into a...
A driver is believed to have suffered a medical emergency and crashed their car into a Flagstaff Chipotle.(Joel Dugdale)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:07 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a driver crashed his SUV into a Flagstaff Chipotle restaurant Tuesday evening. It happened near the University Plaza Shopping Center off Route 66 and Milton Road.

Police believe the man had some kind of medical emergency while driving toward the restaurant. The SUV crashed through the glass and landed in the restaurant’s dining room, injuring three people. One customer was treated at the restaurant, and two others and the driver were taken to Flagstaff Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown.

Because of how badly the restaurant was damaged, inspectors will check the structural integrity of the building. The cause of the crash is being investigated, and the restaurant will temporarily close while repairs are being made. Chipotle doesn’t have a timetable of when it’ll reopen.

