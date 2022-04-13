2+ weeks since infant found dead at Phoenix McDonald’s; Police still looking for woman

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Tuesday marked 16 days since a newborn was found dead in a west Phoenix McDonald’s, and police are still looking for a woman leaving the bathroom that afternoon. The baby was found around 2 p.m. on March 27 at the fast-food restaurant near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Investigators initially said the infant was a boy, but the Medical Examiner’s Office says the baby was a girl, police said.

Police released a video of a woman who is being called a person of interest. The footage shows her trying to open a door inside the McDonald’s and then walking back through the eating area and then out of sight from the camera. She was wearing a black Calvin Klein shirt, black pants, and sandals at the time. “It’s a very tough case, I think, emotionally, you know, and to solve this case, they’re just trying to speak with her and get her side of the story and figure out exactly what happened and what occurred,” Sgt. Steve Reaume with Silent Witness said last week.

Anyone with information about the woman or who was at the McDonald’s that day is asked to call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. Investigators say even the smallest detail could help. “The littlest thing someone might think is inconsequential but actually can break the case open,” said Reaume.

