Winds to taper off tonight, cold morning ahead for mountains

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A strong, dry cold front pushed through Arizona on Tuesday bringing another windy day to the state. In Eagar, there was a peak wind gust of 76 miles an hour at Round Valley High School. Window Rock had a 60 mile an hour wind gust, and Kingman gusted to 55 mph. Here in the Valley, the peak wind gust as of the afternoon was 35 miles an hour at Scottsdale Airport. The winds are forecast to come down overnight and we anticipate a break from the wind for the next several days.

The jet stream was driven deep into southern Arizona with this current storm system. As it moves off, the jet will retreat to the north out of Arizona and that will allow us to warm up for the rest of the weekend and the Easter holiday weekend. First, though, a cold morning is ahead for the mountains of northern Arizona on Wednesday. Flagstaff will be in the teens and Greer, in eastern Arizona, may tally a low in the single digits. In the Valley, it will be a relatively cool morning with temperatures in the 40s.

However, with the warm-up, that won’t last long. We’ll be in the upper-70s Wednesday afternoon and the mid-80s on Thursday. For the holiday weekend, expect highs in the 90s, but nothing record-setting. It is possible we could make a run at 100 degrees on Monday, but that appears unlikely.

