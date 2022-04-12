Strong winds around the Valley expected to have some reaching for their tissues

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Grab the tissue and stock up on the allergy medicine! The strong winds we’re seeing across Arizona this week are making things go from bad to worse for allergy sufferers.

“We’re right at the peak of the allergy season,” allergist Duane Wong said. On a windy day, Dr. Wong says the wind can blow pollen particles up to 400 miles. Doctor Wong believes allergy season is also worse this year than recent ones because less people are wearing masks.

“The typical things that we see are nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing as well as red itchy eyes. If you have asthma that’s triggered by allergies, that can be worse as well so people are having difficulty breathing,” Dr. Wong said. Dr. Wong says new patients are having a hard time getting in to see a doctor right away.

“We’re booked out probably for new patients, at least a month in most of our offices, but we’ve been having to add extra hours just to try to get people in because most people don’t want to wait a month just to try to get in and get some relief,” Dr. Wong said.

If you can’t get in to see an allergist right away, Dr. Wong says there are other ways to find relief.

Keep windows closed especially at night when pollen counts are high

Try a HEPA filter but make sure to get the right one for the size of your room

If you exercise outdoors after work, shower right when you get home

Wash your pets weekly

If you’re looking for over-the-counter medicine, Dr. Wong recommends trying Cetirizine, the generic Zyrtec.

“I probably start with an antihistamine just because it would give me immediate relief, you know, within an hour or two. The only question is whether it would give you enough relief so the nasal sprays I think work a little bit better but unfortunately, they could take a few days to a week to really kind of kick in at this time of year,” Dr. Wong says.

So, when could allergy sufferers see some relief? Dr. Wong says the pollen count will start to drop after we see several triple digit days in a row!

