True Crime Arizona: Lori Vallow’s Deadly Delusions - Chapter 11: Lori’s Competency

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Lori Vallow case is back in motion now that a judge says her competency has been restored. Kim Powell breaks down the latest on the case in this special episode.

Chapter 0: Breaking News: In this first episode, Kim Powell and Morgan Loew discuss the murder charges filed against Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. What new evidence was revealed when prosecutors made their announcement? And they set the stage for the episodes to come, which will detail what led a dedicated wife and mother down the path to become a defendant in a notorious murder case.

Chapter 1: A Death in Chandler: Charles Vallow had just arrived back in town. His marriage was falling apart. His wife had been behaving strangely. But Vallow was determined to keep things as normal as possible for his son and step daughter. Charles Vallow’s life came to a violent end in a Chandler rental home the morning of July 11, 2019. This episode chronicles what happened that day, what led up to it, and how this first death set the stage for the suspicious and cold-blooded deaths to come.

Chapter 2: Lori’s Family: In this episode, Morgan Loew speaks to Lori Vallow’s mother and sister. The interview took place in May of 2020, before Lori was charged with murder. But the conversation you will hear includes information about Lori’s past and possible motivations. This episode includes parts of the interview that have never been published before.

Case Update: The Charles Vallow Murder: Morgan Loew breaks down the latest developments in the conspiracy case against Lori Vallow, including the statement of probable cause, released by Chandler Police, which details what led up to Charles Vallow’s death, and how police believe Lori was involved.

Chapter 3: Idaho: With Lori Vallow’s husband out of the picture—shot dead by her brother in Chandler, Arizona—Lori decided it was time for a fresh start. Lori, her brother, and her kids—JJ and Tylee—all moved to Rexburg, Idaho. However, shortly after arriving, Tylee disappeared. And two weeks later, JJ vanished.

Case Update: 2,500 police documents: In this episode, Kim Powell and Morgan Loew discuss the recent release of thousands of pages of police reports, emails and other evidence in the Lori Vallow case. They include a never-before-released letter from Charles Vallow to Lori, as well as new evidence that Alex Cox left the country three days after he shot and killed Charles.

Chapter 4: Where Are the Kids?: Lori Vallow and her brother abruptly moved from Arizona to Rexburg, Idaho with her two kids, JJ and Tylee. But soon, both kids disappeared. Then, Lori and her new husband, Chad Daybell, also go off the radar. Where are they? And where are those two kids? In the middle of this already bizarre investigation, Lori’s brother suddenly dies.

Chapter 5: Zombies: In this episode, Melanie and Ian Pawlowski discuss how the word “Zombies” came to be associated with Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. Melanie is Lori’s niece, and this is the inside story of how Melanie’s new husband came to write a memo to the FBI, which described Vallow and Daybell’s cult-like beliefs. The episode takes excerpts from an interview originally conducted in the early summer of 2020.

Chapter 6: The Evidence: Charles Vallow’s death was often a big question mark in the case, having been deemed self defense initially. However, new evidence released by Chandler Police show they never felt Lori and her brother were being truthful.

Chapter 7: The Boudreaux Connection: On October 2, 2019 Brandon Boudreaux was driving to his Gilbert, Arizona home when someone opened fire and struck his vehicle. According to Boudreaux, only four people knew where he was living at that time. And he suspected the attempt on his life was connected to his ex-wife, Melani, and members of her family. Those family members are Lori Vallow and her brother, Alex Cox. Two years later, Gilbert Police have recommended that prosecutors file charges of conspiracy to commit attempted first degree murder against Lori and Chad Daybell. Reporters Kim Powell and Morgan Loew break down this latest criminal case against Lori and Chad.

Chapter 8: The Backyard: We’ve been going back and forth between the background of this case and the latest developments as the charges are stacking up against Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. It’s time to answer the biggest question of them all—where are the kids?

Chapter 9: The Religion: Lori and Chad are awaiting trial for the murders of JJ, Tylee and Tammy. The biggest question still remains—why? Investigators believe the couple used their religious beliefs to justify the murders. This podcast episode takes a deep dive into their beliefs and their so-called powers.

Chapter 10: Lori & Chad: One thing is certain, Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell fell for each other—fast. After they met in October 2018, everything changed. But what was it that drew them to one another? This episode takes you through how they met, their love affair, and “loin fire.”

