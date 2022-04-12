Pedestrian dead after being hit by multiple vehicles on I-17 near Sunset Point

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by multiple vehicles on Interstate17 near Sunset Point Tuesday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the southbound lanes are closed as troopers investigate. The Arizona Department of Transportation says all traffic is exiting and re-entering the freeway by using the Sunset Point Rest Area ramps.

No further information has been released including why the pedestrian was in the roadway. For the latest traffic conditions, click here .

CLOSED: I-17 SB closed at milepost 252 near Sunset Point. This is due to a collision. There is no estimated reopening time. All traffic is exiting and re-entering the freeway using the Sunset Point Rest Area. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/RpkmrJzWSx — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 12, 2022

