Pedestrian dead after being hit by multiple vehicles on I-17 near Sunset Point
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:12 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by multiple vehicles on Interstate17 near Sunset Point Tuesday morning.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the southbound lanes are closed as troopers investigate. The Arizona Department of Transportation says all traffic is exiting and re-entering the freeway by using the Sunset Point Rest Area ramps.
No further information has been released including why the pedestrian was in the roadway. For the latest traffic conditions, click here.
