Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

More wind around the Valley

We start out very breezy in the Valley this morning. Temps will be much cooler later on this afternoon. Highs will only be in the mid-70s for today in Phoenix.
By April Warnecke
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:39 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A sunny, breezy, and much cooler Tuesday is forecast for the Valley. After a couple of days in the 90s over the weekend and upper 80s on Monday, we’ll top out at only 75 degrees this afternoon in the Metro Phoenix area.

A cold front continues to move toward Arizona and will continue pushing southeast through the state throughout the day. The front is bringing strong winds again today. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 8 a.m. for guests to 60 miles per hour in the high country. For the Valley, look for 15 to 25 miles per hour winds by the afternoon hours, gusting to 30 miles per hour. Once again, blowing dust is a concern today.

There is not much moisture with this storm system. A few rain and snow showers are possible mainly in the northern part of our state. Behind the front, very dry air moves in with dew points likely to drop off to the teens and potentially even single digits. That will help temperatures really drop overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning. Look for Valley temperatures in the 40s tomorrow morning, with 20s and hard freeze conditions likely in the high country.

A gradual warming trend with lighter winds is in the forecast for the rest of the week after today. The 80s return Thursday and Friday and the low 90s are likely for both Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FORECAST: More wind on the way for the Valley
Winds will be out of the southwest, sustained from 10-20mph, with gusts up to 30mph.
FORECAST: Breezy, cool weather expected early this week
Winds will be out of the southwest, sustained from 10-20mph, with gusts up to 30mph.
Windy and cooler weather expected for the Phoenix area
Winds picking up with a coming drop in temperatures