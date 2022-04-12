More wind around the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A sunny, breezy, and much cooler Tuesday is forecast for the Valley. After a couple of days in the 90s over the weekend and upper 80s on Monday, we’ll top out at only 75 degrees this afternoon in the Metro Phoenix area.

A cold front continues to move toward Arizona and will continue pushing southeast through the state throughout the day. The front is bringing strong winds again today. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 8 a.m. for guests to 60 miles per hour in the high country. For the Valley, look for 15 to 25 miles per hour winds by the afternoon hours, gusting to 30 miles per hour. Once again, blowing dust is a concern today.

There is not much moisture with this storm system. A few rain and snow showers are possible mainly in the northern part of our state. Behind the front, very dry air moves in with dew points likely to drop off to the teens and potentially even single digits. That will help temperatures really drop overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning. Look for Valley temperatures in the 40s tomorrow morning, with 20s and hard freeze conditions likely in the high country.

A gradual warming trend with lighter winds is in the forecast for the rest of the week after today. The 80s return Thursday and Friday and the low 90s are likely for both Saturday and Sunday.

