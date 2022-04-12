Maricopa County board approves $17 million in affordable housing projects

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Over 600 new homes will be coming to Phoenix and the West Valley in just a few years after the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved $17 million in affordable housing projects on Monday. More than 360 new units will be added in the West Valley, and over 200 units will be built in Central Phoenix.

In Phoenix, the board says $8 million will be used to convert a hotel on Van Buren Street into 50 permanent housing units. Construction is expected to start in late 2022 and finish in summer 2023. Ulysses Development is leading the $3 million “Salt River Flats” project, building a rental complex with 192 units near 14th Street and Broadway Road. The complex is expected to be finished in March 2024.

Meanwhile, the “Centerline on Glendale” project will use $6 million to build 368 affordable rentals on the southeast corner of 67th and Glendale avenues in the West Valley. Construction will take place in two phases for the project.

“I appreciate the innovative thinking and partnerships involved in turning an old hotel into a place where people at risk of homelessness can live long-term,” said Chairman Bill Gates, District 3. “With creative approaches like this, and the continued commitment and investment of our Board, we can make a significant impact on the affordable housing challenges our community faces.”

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego addressed issues in her State of the City address on Friday, including the rising number of homeless people. The Maricopa Association of Governments says there are nearly 3,100 homeless people in Phoenix, over 700 more people than two years ago.

