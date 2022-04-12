Your Life
Man responsible for 300+ graffiti incidents throughout Phoenix, police say

By Jessica Goodman
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say they have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in more than 314 incidents of graffiti incidents across Phoenix. The total damage costs were about $38,000.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky says they have been investigating reports of graffiti tagging in several neighborhoods, including in downtown Phoenix and the Roosevelt Row area. All of them contained the “MEYOE.” Krynsky says investigators with the Central City and Mountain precincts and Property Crimes detectives zeroed in on 20-year-old Toby Manuelito. They conducted surveillance and found enough evidence to tie Manuelito to the crimes, including hundreds of pens, markers, and spray paint cans.

The Phoenix Neighborhood Services Department has been working on cleaning the tagged areas, including homes, commercial businesses, murals, and city and state property.

Manuelito has been booked on suspicion of criminal damage.

