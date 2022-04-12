Lawyers for Arizona death row inmate say he’s mentally unfit to be executed

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Attorneys for a prisoner scheduled to become the first person to be executed in Arizona in nearly eight years is making another bid to try to stop his execution. The attorneys for Clarence Dixon argued their client’s psychological problems keep him from rationally understanding why the state wants to end his life. The lawyers say Dixon has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia multiple times and regularly has hallucinations during the past 30 years.

A Pinal County judge concluded defense lawyers had shown reasonable grounds for appointing mental health experts to examine Dixon and for planning a court hearing over whether he’s competent to be executed in the 1977 killing of 21-year-old Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin. Dixon’s execution is scheduled for May 11.

Dixon’s lawyers say he erroneously believes he will be executed because the police at Northern Arizona University wrongfully arrested him in a previous case — a 1985 attack on a 21-year-old student. His attorneys concede he was in fact lawfully arrested then by Flagstaff police.

Dixon was sentenced to life sentences in that case for sexual assault and other convictions. DNA samples taken while he was in prison later linked him to Bowdoin’s killing, which at that point had been unsolved.

His attorneys say Dixon’s inability to distinguish between reality and fantasy in the case involving an NAU student had started to spill into the case over Bowdoin’s killing. Arizona has 112 prisoners on death row.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.