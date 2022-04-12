Firefighters trapped after roof of burning Phoenix home collapsed

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – One Phoenix firefighter was hurt while rescuing a colleague trapped in a burning home Tuesday morning. It happened near Tatum Boulevard and Dixileta Drive.

Capt. Evan Gammage said the first firefighters on the scene went inside and made sure everybody had gotten out safely. When conditions shifted and became more dangerous, crews pulled out to take defensive positions.

The roof collapsed just as firefighters evacuated the building, temporarily trapping a “few” of them inside, Gammage said. Details about how many firefighters were in the burning house when the roof came down were not immediately available.

Gammage said those firefighters were not hurt, but one of the rescuing firefighters sustained a minor leg injury. “We thoroughly train for this [type of situation] on a regular basis,” Gammage explained. “It’s what we call ‘The Mayday Scenario.’ Part of the scenario is making sure everybody on the scene knows what is happening and is on the same page about what actions to take. The crews on the scene did amazing. They did exactly what their training [taught] them to do,” Gammage said.

Gammage said the wind made the fire more dangerous for the crews because it “provides extra oxygen” for the flames. “It’s not anything our firefighters aren’t trained for and prepared for.”

The home is a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation

"We thoroughly train for this day on a regular basis," Phoenix Fire Capt. Evan Gammage explained. (Arizona's Family)

"You can't control fire. When these worst-case scenarios happen, we fall back on our training." (Arizona's Family)

Crews took a defensive position outside the house. (Arizona's Family)

Additional crews were called out to the scene. (Arizona's Family)

When conditions inside got too dangerous, firefighters were ordered to take defensive positions outside. (Phoenix Fire Department)

"The crews on the scene did amazing. They did exactly what their training [taught] them to do." (Phoenix Fire Department)

The home is a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Arizona's Family)

The roof collapsed right after firefighters were ordered to evacuate. (Arizona's Family)

