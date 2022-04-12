Your Life
Firefighters rescue construction worker from confined space at Scottsdale home

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A construction worker fell into a 25-foot hole while working on a home in the north Scottsdale community of Gainey Ranch Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy Chief Adam Hoster with the Scottsdale Fire Department said the worker was with a painting company working on the home near Scottsdale and Mountain View roads. A piece of wood covering a small opening to a drainage water system broke, causing the man to fall 25-30 feet into the hole. Coworkers immediately called 911, and technical rescue teams from Scottsdale, Phoenix, Mesa, Peoria, and Chandler arrived to get the man out of the hole.

The man was conscious during the rescue and told rescue workers he was having back and leg pain after the fall. He had no life-threatening injuries, according to Hoster. Arizona’s Family was over the scene and captured the team getting the man out of the hole and putting him on a stretcher.

Hoster is warning the public to be careful around open drains and gates. “Make sure that all drains and gates are covered properly so there are no trip or fall hazards that could cause someone to fall into a trench,” said Hoster.

