Determination can overcome anything

A Valley middle-schooler born with dwarfism was told he’d have breathing problems. He’s now a soccer player. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:46 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Finding Forever: Meet Owen