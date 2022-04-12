Body-cam video shows stolen pickup as it rammed Chandler patrol vehicle

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A chase involving officers from the Gila River and Glendale police departments ended with the suspect ramming a patrol vehicle. It started shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday with a shooting at a construction site near Gilbert Road and Hunt Highway. Chandler officers were called out to help the Gila River officers who were chasing a suspect in a black pickup truck. That truck had been reported stolen in Chandler earlier in the day.

The driver, Michael E. Tyner, led officers into the Chandler area. According to police, he hit a speed of about 85 mph. A Chandler officer positioned themselves at Gilbert and Riggs roads and was ready to throw out stop sticks to deflate the truck’s tires. As they did, Tyner swerved to avoid the stop sticks and drove toward the officer and their unmarked patrol car, Sgt. Jason McClimans of the Chandler Police Department said.

The officer dove out of the way as the pickup hit the patrol vehicle. According to court documents, the stolen pickup missed hitting the officer by about 10 feet. The Chandler Police Department posted the body-camera video from that officer on social media. It shows them throwing the stop sticks. You can see the pickup heading right for the officer a moment before they jumped out of the way. The officer was on the ground but turned just in time to see the pickup hit the patrol vehicle. The officer sustained some minor injuries, mostly scrapes and bruises.

The officer turned just into to see the pickup hit their vehicle. (Chandler Police Department)

Police arrested Tyner, 39, at the scene of the crash. Court documents say Tyner told investigators a friend had given him the pickup, but he could not identify the person. Tyner was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault on an officer and endangerment. He was being held on a secured appearance bond of $1,000.

As the officer threw the stop sticks to deflate the pickup's tire, the driver swerved. (Chandler Police Department)

You can see the pickup heading toward the officer a moment before they jumped out of the way. (Chandler Police Department)

Court documents say the pickup missed hitting the officer by about 10 feet. (Chandler Police Department)

Bodyworn camera video from #ChandlerPD officer captured the overt act of the suspect swerving towards the officer and officer's vehicle. Please note, that there is no audio captured in the first 30 seconds of a body-worn camera recording. pic.twitter.com/lIpXlpxaOG — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) April 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.