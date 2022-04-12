Your Life
Arizona, nationwide hockey communities remember firefighter killed in ambulance crash

The Frazier family says Brendan lived with them for months in 2016 when he played hockey for the Helena Bighorns in Montana.(Arizona Hockey Club, Inc./Grand Canyon University)
By Whitney Clark
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:49 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For Brad and Jessica Frazier, Brendan Bessee and his best friend were the older brothers their kids never had. “If the kids were like, ‘hey, let’s go play some hockey! Can we play some Xbox?” Jessica said. “He was the first to jump right on it.”

“It was no holds barred,” Brad added.

The Frazier family says Brendan lived with them for months in 2016 when he played hockey for the Helena Bighorns in Montana. They served as his billet, or host, family. “They have dinner with you; if they can’t go home for a holiday, they are with you. You celebrate birthdays with them. We took Brendan out for his birthday dinner,” Jessica said.

“He lit up a room because of his humor and his personality,” Jessica said. “You couldn’t not like Brendan.”

For Brad and Jessica Frazier, Brendan Bessee and his best friend were the older brothers their kids never had.(Arizona Hockey Club, Inc.)

Brendan’s love for hockey goes back years. The Valley-based group Arizona Hockey Club, Inc says he played for the Polar Bears in Chandler as a child, among other teams. The group president, Stacy Shupe, says the local hockey community is very small, and they always band together to support each other when needed. “Since many of us that are still involved in the sport with children around the same age, we wanted to express our support and sadness for his loss,” she wrote in a statement.

The Frazier family describes Brendan as a goofy, funny kid and truly one-of-a-kind. “You couldn’t recreate that if you tried. He was just such a unique soul. He cared deeply about people. He had a great sense of humor. He always had a smile on his face,” Jessica said.

“Always wearing his Arizona Coyotes jersey. That was one of his favorites,” Brad said.

