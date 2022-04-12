Your Life
Arizona man in $3.5M pandemic loan fraud case gets 4 years

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:34 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) - An Arizona man faces four years in prison after pleading guilty to falsely claiming non-existent employees and business revenues when applying for $3.5 million in federal pandemic relief loans in 2020. Officials say he used some of the money to buy a Porsche and a home. The sentence imposed last Thursday for James Theodore Polzin of the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert included an order for him to pay over $2.2 million in restitution.

According to federal officials, Polzin used a portion of the proceeds of the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster loans for his own personal benefit, including the car and home purchases, and for “stashing money offshore.” Polzin pleaded guilty last fall to wire fraud and transactional money laundering. U.S. officials have also said that he stashed money overseas.

“This defendant defrauded a program intended to assist hardworking Americans who have been unfairly impacted as a result of this unprecedented and challenging health crisis,” said Scott Brown, special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations of U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

Last month, Kevin Chambers, the associate deputy attorney general, was named chief prosecutor in pandemic fraud cases. Already, the Justice Department has begun to take action in cases that relate to over $8 billion in suspected pandemic fraud, which includes bringing charges to 1,000 criminal cases involving losses of over $1.1 billion. This action has opened civil cases against more than 1,800 people and businesses for reported fraud of more than $6 billion in loans.

Justice Dept. names prosecutor to go after pandemic fraud

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

