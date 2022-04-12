Advocates say more seniors becoming homeless in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Debbie Usselman is doing everything she can to stay off the streets, but the 63-year-old is disabled and on a fixed income. “The deposits are just crazy. They want a couple thousand dollars in deposits and rent,” said Usselman.

Years ago, Usselman said she was attacked and lost both of her legs. Most recently, while homeless, she fell and broke her hip. Usselman ended up at Circle the City, where she went through physical therapy and found temporary housing. However, she now has two months to find another place to live, and affordable housing is hard to come by.

“There are only so many places that will take the voucher or lower-income, and they are all full; they have a waitlist,” said Usselman.

Lisa Glow, the Chief Executive Director for Central Arizona Shelter Services, said Usselman isn’t alone. Seniors are the fast-growing part of the homeless population in Phoenix. Last month, 35 percent of people staying at the 520-bed shelter were seniors over the age of 55. Glow says the cost of living plus the lack of affordable housing is putting seniors on the streets.

“Aging baby boomer population, there is a lot of research that they don’t have sufficient savings or a safety net. And we don’t have a safety net house. So is a perfect storm,” said Glow.

Right now, CASS is renovating an old hotel in a homeless shelter specifically for the older homeless population. It is expected to open by next year and will have 170 beds. But Glow says we need more long-term solutions to combat the crisis.

“That is part of the solution, long term, we need more housing, and we need creative solutions. Anybody who has creative solutions, we need to hear from you,” said Glow.

