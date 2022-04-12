Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Residents voicing concerns about new LG battery plant in Queen Creek

300 acres in Queen Creek may become a new battery factory. Just a couple of hundred feet south...
300 acres in Queen Creek may become a new battery factory. Just a couple of hundred feet south in San Tan Valley, some people are frustrated.(Arizona's Family)
By Holly Bock
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:57 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - On the corner of Ironwood and Germann Road in Queen Creek, cows are grazing. But that could soon be a much different sight. Three hundred acres of the land could be the new site of an LG battery plant expected to bring more than 2,000 jobs and economic impacts like tax revenues to Queen Creek.

The land is in Queen Creek, but just a couple of hundred feet south is San Tan Valley, where some people are frustrated about the development.

Vicki Baack has lived in the area for ten years, and she feels Queen Creek didn’t consider the surrounding neighborhoods. A petition created online has more than 1,7000 signatures in hopes of slowing down project plans and letting residents have a say.

“At least involve the people who live here a chance to have a voice. It’s frustrating for someone who lives a half-mile from the land to not have a voice,” Baack said. “There have been a lot of articles we have uncovered this weekend that have illustrated the danger of factories in nearby neighborhoods. They are having fires; there are explosions. These are lithium-ion batteries and are not safe to be in a community like this.

LG Energy to build battery plant in Queen Creek

Arizona’s Family reached out to the Queen Creek Council to find out if there were efforts to get input from neighboring communities. In a statement, a spokesperson said: “We are unable to release details on potential economic development projects at this time.”

“I want jobs here too. I want people to move to the city and town and have an amazing quality of life,” Baack said. “What we don’t want are factories that could be potentially dangerous for our families and kids and loved ones.”

Baack feels this could also take away from their quiet, tight-knit community with schools nearby. “It changes the dynamic of the community. A factory that is going to pollute the community that is dangerous and add traffic and noise. We don’t know what we’re getting when you have an industrial park, and truly, I’m afraid if we have one factory, the whole place will be industrial, and that’s what we’re scared of.”

The Arizona State Land Department will conduct an auction Tuesday, April 19. The starting bid for the land is $84.44 million. If it is successfully bought, construction could begin this year with a completion date of 2024.

“We have a beautiful view of the Superstition Mountains, and that is down on the list, but it’s one of the things we will lose that too,” Baack said. “I would ask them to think about other ways to get revenue off of this land and do it in a way that is in harmony with everyone who lives here.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

35% of those experiencing homelessness are seniors
The Frazier family says Brendan lived with them for months in 2016 when he played hockey for...
Arizona, nationwide hockey communities remember firefighter killed in ambulance crash
A rideshare driver was called to transport drugs. She was told she was transporting a wallet.
Valley Lyft Driver becomes unknowing drug mule
Rideshare driver called to transport drugs