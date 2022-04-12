14-year-old waiting for his forever family hopes for ‘no drama’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Less drama and more guidance. It is something we could all use some days, and it’s the request from one foster child in this week’s Finding Forever segment.

The rain kept 14-year-old Owen and me inside when we went to Castle and Coasters recently, but we still found plenty of games to keep us busy. Owen is pretty good at video games and winning prizes at the claw machine. He won a prize at the machine on his first try!

Owen won a prize from the claw machine on his first try! (Arizona's Family)

This smart teen said he loves everything from video games and Legos to baseball and football. He loves music, often drawing personal meaning from some of his favorite artists like Juice Wrld. “One of his songs, he says, ‘I’m trying to make the world a better place,’ and that’s what I am trying to do, so I can relate to that,” Owen said,

Owen would do well in a small, two-parent household with structure, stability, and, as he puts it, “no drama.” He said he would like to be a police officer or work in the foster care system.

This fun kid said he cannot wait to find a family of his own, and he’s ready to make his room his when that special day comes. “Wallpaper all around, with my favorite artists all around.”

To find out how you might become a forever family with Owen or other Arizona waiting children, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at 602-930-4900 or by emailing info@aask-az.org. You can also visit the Children’s Heart Gallery.

