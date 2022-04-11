Your Life
Windy and cooler weather expected for the Phoenix area

Winds will be out of the southwest, sustained from 10-20mph, with gusts up to 30mph.
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:31 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We are under a High Pollution Advisory today for PM-10 (coarse particulate matter) and under a no-burn advisory for poor air quality. This means our gusty winds have stirred up a lot of dirt and sand, which can be tough for people with breathing issues. Winds will be out of the southwest, sustained from 10-20mph, with gusts up to 30mph. Winds are bad up in the High Country tonight through tomorrow morning. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Little Co. River Valley, White Mountains and Eastern Mogollon Rim. Gusts of 55-65mph are possible through the morning hours. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of southern and southeastern Arizona for dangerous fire conditions.

It will be much cooler on Tuesday, with highs only in the low 70s as this low-pressure system passes to the north. A few showers north of us with the possibility of snow level around 7,500 feet are possible with this system for Northern Arizona. Some places could pick upwards of an inch of new snow. Blowing snow and dust could limit visibility in the morning hours. Expect a hard freeze in the High Country on Wednesday morning. Sunny and warmer through the middle of the week as high pressure settles back in and temperatures rebound to normal range. (0′s by the weekend look possible as well!)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

