Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Tempe restaurant helps the homeless

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s.
A Tempe restaurant got in the habit of helping the homeless during the pandemic. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

www.ShadyParkTempe.com

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.