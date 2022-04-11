Spring storm moving into the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A powerful spring storm is headed toward the Desert Southwest. Look for sunny, breezy, and slightly cooler conditions today. In the Valley, the normal high for this time of year is 85 degrees and we’ll top out near 87 today. That’s still much cooler than the upper 90s we experienced over the weekend.

Winds pick up today across the state ahead of a cold front that arrives tomorrow. Look for strong winds and blowing dust possible across the state. There’s a High Wind Warning for the northern half of the state, in effect from 1 p.m. today until 5 p.m. tomorrow. Gusts up to 65 miles per hour can be expected. Power outages are possible and so are dangerous crosswinds for drivers. Tomorrow, the cold front enters the state and the winds continue. We’ll also see some snow showers tonight and tomorrow above about 5,500 feet, with light accumulation expected. Hard freeze conditions will follow on Wednesday morning.

In the Valley, we’ll get the wind and a significant cooldown, but rain chances are pretty slim. A High Pollution Advisory is in effect for Maricopa County today for the threat of blowing dust. Temperatures drop off to the mid-70s tomorrow. The upper 70s are likely Wednesday afternoon before the 80s return Thursday and then the 90s for Friday and Saturday. Easter Sunday looks pleasant in the Valley this year, with morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s, warming to the upper 80s during the afternoon under sunny skies.

