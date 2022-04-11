Reid Park Zoo’s elephant Penzi gets into pool for more than just a splash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Penzi, Reid Park Zoo’s almost 2 1/2-year-old elephant, played in the elephants’ pool for the first time on Monday, April 11.

Penzi went in the pool!! Those who have been keeping up with her growth know she has been cautious around water so far, only occasionally splashing in the water. By contrast, Nandi was a water-loving youngster who was getting in the elephant pool before her 1st birthday.🐘🌊☀️ pic.twitter.com/b6Zb1ob6ZX — Reid Park Zoo (@ReidParkZoo) April 11, 2022

According to a tweet from the zoo, Penzi had previously only stepped in for some cautious splashing. A video that accompanied Monday’s tweet showed her fully enjoying the water this time.

In comparison, Nandi was enjoying the pool before she was even a year old.

