Reid Park Zoo’s elephant Penzi gets into pool for more than just a splash

Penzi enjoys the pool in the Reid Park Zoo elephant enclosure on Monday, April 11.
Penzi enjoys the pool in the Reid Park Zoo elephant enclosure on Monday, April 11.(Reid Park Zoo)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:29 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Penzi, Reid Park Zoo’s almost 2 1/2-year-old elephant, played in the elephants’ pool for the first time on Monday, April 11.

According to a tweet from the zoo, Penzi had previously only stepped in for some cautious splashing. A video that accompanied Monday’s tweet showed her fully enjoying the water this time.

In comparison, Nandi was enjoying the pool before she was even a year old.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

