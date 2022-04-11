Reid Park Zoo’s elephant Penzi gets into pool for more than just a splash
Published: Apr. 11, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Penzi, Reid Park Zoo’s almost 2 1/2-year-old elephant, played in the elephants’ pool for the first time on Monday, April 11.
According to a tweet from the zoo, Penzi had previously only stepped in for some cautious splashing. A video that accompanied Monday’s tweet showed her fully enjoying the water this time.
In comparison, Nandi was enjoying the pool before she was even a year old.
