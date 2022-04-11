Recycling plant fire sends plumes of smoke into the air

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A recycling plant fire near 29th Avenue and south of Van Buren is created a ton of smoke across the Phoenix skies Monday morning.

Arizona’s Family has reached out to Phoenix fire for more information about the fire. So far, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with Arizona’s Family as this story develops.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.