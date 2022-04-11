Your Life
One dead after a three-vehicle crash on US 93 north of Wickenburg

A deadly crash on US 93 near Wickenburg involving three vehicles has closed the area in both...
A deadly crash on US 93 near Wickenburg involving three vehicles has closed the area in both directions.(Arizona's Family)
By Jessica Goodman
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:39 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person died after a three-vehicle crash on the US 93 north of Wickenburg; both directions on the US 93 are closed.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the US 93. They say the crash involved two commercial vehicles and a pick-up truck. The investigation is ongoing. The closure is expected to be in place for some time.

The latest traffic conditions can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

