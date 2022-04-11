Later school start times benefit mom and dad in addition to children, experts say

(WFSB) - It’s not easy getting teenagers up and out the door in the morning for school.

That’s why many experts have been advocating for years for later school start times.

Health experts said early school start times can impact teens’ learning and increase risks for obesity and depression.

Now, research suggests that starting the day later can have big benefits for the whole family, including mom and dad.

Researchers partnered with a large district near Denver and adjusted middle and high school start times 50 to 70 minutes later.

The author of the study found many middle and high schools start too early.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends U.S. high schools start at 8:30 a.m.

The research also found fewer parents reported feeling tired during the day.

“What we found was that these parents were reporting later wake times similar to their students and an increase in the amount of sleep that they were obtaining,” said Dr. Lisa Meltzer, professor of pediatrics, National Jewish Health.

As part of the study, elementary schools started an hour earlier to accommodate the time changes for the middle and high schools.

Researchers found parents of the elementary students maintained their sleep habits, moving bedtimes and wake up times slightly earlier.

