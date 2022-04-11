Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Later school start times benefit mom and dad in addition to children, experts say

school start times
school start times
By WFSB Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:37 AM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - It’s not easy getting teenagers up and out the door in the morning for school.

That’s why many experts have been advocating for years for later school start times.

Health experts said early school start times can impact teens’ learning and increase risks for obesity and depression.

Now, research suggests that starting the day later can have big benefits for the whole family, including mom and dad.

Researchers partnered with a large district near Denver and adjusted middle and high school start times 50 to 70 minutes later.

The author of the study found many middle and high schools start too early.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends U.S. high schools start at 8:30 a.m.

The research also found fewer parents reported feeling tired during the day.

“What we found was that these parents were reporting later wake times similar to their students and an increase in the amount of sleep that they were obtaining,” said Dr. Lisa Meltzer, professor of pediatrics, National Jewish Health.

As part of the study, elementary schools started an hour earlier to accommodate the time changes for the middle and high schools.

Researchers found parents of the elementary students maintained their sleep habits, moving bedtimes and wake up times slightly earlier.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Penzi enjoys the pool in the Reid Park Zoo elephant enclosure on Monday, April 11.
Reid Park Zoo’s elephant Penzi gets into pool for more than just a splash
Recycling plant fire in west Phoenix expected keep smoldering for hours
A deadly crash on US 93 near Wickenburg involving three vehicles has closed the area in both...
One dead after fiery multi-vehicle crash on US 93 north of Wickenburg
Raw video: Recycling plant in Phoenix fire sends plumbs of black smoke into the air
Deadly crash closes US 93 in both directions north of Wickenburg