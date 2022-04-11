Florida teen said she was being followed on the way to school before disappearing, police say

Your Life
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (Gray News) – Police in Florida are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who told her friend she was being followed on her way to school Monday morning.

Port St. Lucie police said Saige Stiles was last seen walking to school but never arrived to class.

While walking to school, she was on the phone with a friend and said she was being followed. Her friend called 911.

Saige Stiles, 15, went missing Monday morning while walking to school. She told a friend she...
Saige Stiles, 15, went missing Monday morning while walking to school. She told a friend she was being followed.(Port St. Lucie Police Department)

Officers searched the area where Stiles was walking and found her backpack and cell phone on the sidewalk.

Police recovered home surveillance footage that showed Stiles walking between homes in the neighborhood, and they said she did not appear to be in any immediate danger or distress at the time.

Police said they have spoken with Stiles’ friend and father, who are cooperating with the investigation.

Stiles is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 120 pounds, and has brown hair. She was last seen wearing jeans and a long-sleeved gray shirt.

If you have any information, please call 911.

