Finding gold at the Lost Dutchman mine

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Superstition Mountains draw people from around the world, coming to see not just to see the incredible beauty of this area, but also drawn to the legend of the Lost Dutchman’s gold.

As the legend goes, prospector Jacob Waltz found a gold mine but went to his grave without sharing the secret of where that mine was located. Since his death in the 1890s, many have tried to find that mine, and some have even died during their search.

“I’ve probably been a treasure hunter all my life,” said Ron Feldman. He’s the author of several books on the Lost Dutchman’s mine, one of the biggest treasure tales of the Old West.

“When I first came here to the Superstitions and Apache Junction, it was the Old West-- the most fantastic place in the whole world,” said Feldman. He spent decades in the desert backcountry, inevitably becoming an expert on where the mine was not. But in the 1990s, roughly 100 years after the Dutchman’s death, Feldman believes he found it.

“People want to think the Lost Dutchman mine has gold hanging off the walls. It does not. Is there gold there? Yes,” said Feldman. He believes the mine is about a two-hour drive into the Superstitions, then a two-hour hike even deeper into the mountains. It’s a protected area that’s illegal to mine, and Feldman says the mine has also been filled in and eroded by Arizona’s monsoon storms and wildfires.

Still, many take to the area trails in search of the gold--or at least some fresh air and the opportunity to daydream. The Lost Dutchman State Park has several trails, including the 2.4 mile Treasure Loop trail. That loop can also connect to other trails in the Superstitions.

If you want to treasure hunt for yourself, don’t forget a good trail map, a whole lot of water, and some decent hiking shoes. And most importantly, check the forecast before you go and avoid hiking in the heat.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.